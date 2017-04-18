Lewis University inaugurates Livingst...

Lewis University inaugurates Livingston as president

Nearly 50 presidents and delegates from other colleges and universities were in attendance, as well as Lewis University board of trustee members, De La Salle Christian Brothers, current students, faculty, staff, alumni, benefactors, Livingston family members and friends. During the ceremony, Brother Gustavo Ramirez Barba, FSC, General Councilor for Association and Mission for the Brothers of the Christian Schools headquartered in Rome, Italy, presented Livingston with the De La Salle Medallion which was blessed by Pope Francis.

Joliet, IL

