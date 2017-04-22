Joliet sailor killed at Pearl Harbor ...

Joliet sailor killed at Pearl Harbor 'finally home'

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Michael Galajdik, a Joliet sailor killed on a ship during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, was buried with full honors at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery after his remains were identified using DNA. April 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fairmont school board's failing leadership (May '16) 3 hr Little Reginald 114
This is What We Deal With 4 hr Well 9
How has the Trump presidency benefited you? 10 hr Fiat 72
Ted nugent at white house 10 hr Robert Thomas 3
Imagine if Obama had 10 hr I Have Enough Water 8
Bill Oreilly Out 20 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 19
He is not well. 20 hr MyPantiesMatchMyBra 2
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,487,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC