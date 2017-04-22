Joliet sailor killed at Pearl Harbor 'finally home'
Michael Galajdik, a Joliet sailor killed on a ship during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, was buried with full honors at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery after his remains were identified using DNA. April 22, 2017.
