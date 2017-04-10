Joliet exhibit explores color theory ...

Joliet exhibit explores color theory and jazz

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Works by Renee Baker, who has worked in film, art, music, theater and dance, will be shown at Gallery 7 in Joliet this month. Works by Renee Baker, who has worked in film, art, music, theater and dance, will be shown at Gallery 7 in Joliet this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vets Call Out Trump!!! 3 hr Pondering 8
Fishing "Just for Fun" is cruel when you think ... 3 hr Pondering 7
Kimmy Un 3 hr They Call Me the ... 1
Brian Terrys Murderer Arrested 3 hr They Call Me the ... 9
210 Election 4 hr Unicorn 56
Kraus cable is a joke (Jan '13) 5 hr Jtc 108
News New Lenox toddler drowns after riding trike int... (Jul '08) 15 hr Blah blah blah 368
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC