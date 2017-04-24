Jackson Street bridge in Joliet close...

Jackson Street bridge in Joliet closes Monday for repairs

The Jackson Street bridge in southwest suburban Joliet will close Monday for mechanical and electrical repairs, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The bridge, which carries Jackson Street over the Des Plaines River in Joliet, will be fully closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until May 1, IDOT said.

