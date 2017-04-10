IEMA highlights role of volunteers in...

IEMA highlights role of volunteers in disasters

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD Volunteers can provide critical assistance in disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts in Illinois. Throughout April, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local emergency management agencies will highlight ways Illinois residents can help their communities be more resilient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crest hill has a crooked police department (Jun '11) 1 hr Domestic abuse 30
Finally Good Weather 2 hr proud american 6
Melania 3 hr Jus Sayin 22
Where is Mark Watson now? (Jun '11) 7 hr But hurt 13
Ed Stapinski was a good cop! (Dec '09) 15 hr Ed is a D R U N K 295
Vern lee 15 hr Admirer 1
210 Election 17 hr antigone 47
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC