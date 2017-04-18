Full Closure of Jackson Street Bridge over Des Plaines River

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a full closure will take place on the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, beginning, weather permitting, Monday, April 24. The closure is necessary for mechanical and electrical repairs to the bridge. Beginning April 24, the structure that carries Jackson Street over the Des Plaines River will be fully closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until Monday, May 1. A posted detour will direct westbound Jackson Street traffic to go north on Scott Street , west on Ruby Street to cross the river and south on Broadway Street to return to Bridge Street .

