Donald G. Blecha
Donald G. Blecha, 78, of Braidwood, IL, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. Born April 29, 1938 in Braidwood, he was the son of George and Mildred Blecha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are all the Pro-Trump imbeciles?
|4 hr
|Uncle Sam
|30
|Why Trumpcare is sickening
|6 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|2
|Childhood punishments
|6 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|1
|Do Republicans Want Big Corporate Tyranny?
|7 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|6
|Our Dishonest President
|7 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|16
|Investors never invest their own money (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|stc
|10,788
|Racism at Will County Pawn Shop (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|Donald
|147
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC