DCFS visited Joliet home 33 hours before baby found dead there

At 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was at the home of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby, investigating a child-neglect allegation, but saw "no obvious hazards or safety concerns" for Semaj or her two brothers, state officials said. About two-and-a-half hours later, the baby girl disappeared, prompting a massive search of the subdivision near Joliet.

