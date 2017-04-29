DCFS visited Joliet home 33 hours bef...

DCFS visited Joliet home 33 hours before baby found dead there

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

At 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was at the home of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby, investigating a child-neglect allegation, but saw "no obvious hazards or safety concerns" for Semaj or her two brothers, state officials said. About two-and-a-half hours later, the baby girl disappeared, prompting a massive search of the subdivision near Joliet.

