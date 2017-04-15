Construction worker dies after 'workplace mishap' in Joliet
Christopher J. Verstraete was pronounced dead at 9:13 a.m. in the Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center emergency room, according to the Will County Coroner's Office. Preliminary autopsy reports revealed Verstraete suffered an incise wound to the neck.
