Construction worker dies after 'workplace mishap' in Joliet

Saturday Apr 15

Christopher J. Verstraete was pronounced dead at 9:13 a.m. in the Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center emergency room, according to the Will County Coroner's Office. Preliminary autopsy reports revealed Verstraete suffered an incise wound to the neck.

