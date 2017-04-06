Church briefs: April 6, 2017
Judy Larsen, of Bourbonnais, is the 2017 Woman of the Year by Maternity BVM Parish Council of Catholic Women. Other women, including Jackie Soucie, MBVM Parish CCW President, also will be honored at the Mass celebrated by the Most Rev.
