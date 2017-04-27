Church briefs: April 27, 2017

St. Patrick's Council of Catholic Women named JoAnne Schwade, of Kankakee, as the 2017 Woman of the Year, to be honored at a Mass on Saturday celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph M. Siegel, auxiliary bishop of Joliet, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond, along with other Woman of the Year honorees of the Diocese of Joliet.

