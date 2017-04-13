Church briefs: April 13, 2017

St. Martin of Tours Council of Catholic Women in Kankakee named Cindy McBarnes, of Bourbonnais, as the 2017 Woman of the Year, to be honored at a Mass on April 29 celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph M. Siegel, auxiliary bishop of Joliet, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond, along with other Woman of the Year honorees of the Diocese of Joliet.

