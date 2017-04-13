Church briefs: April 13, 2017
St. Martin of Tours Council of Catholic Women in Kankakee named Cindy McBarnes, of Bourbonnais, as the 2017 Woman of the Year, to be honored at a Mass on April 29 celebrated by the Most Rev. Joseph M. Siegel, auxiliary bishop of Joliet, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond, along with other Woman of the Year honorees of the Diocese of Joliet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Childhood punishments
|24 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|38
|210 Election
|1 hr
|FBI
|57
|Should Marijuana be Legal
|1 hr
|M-14 Rifle
|8
|cruise night
|2 hr
|bernie
|1
|Where are all the Pro-Trump imbeciles?
|2 hr
|rockhard10
|45
|Vets Call Out Trump!!!
|4 hr
|Robert Thomas
|12
|You can follow Jesus or you can follow Trump
|5 hr
|Bob Uberoff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC