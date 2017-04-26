1-year-old girl missing from Joliet T...

1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township

31 min ago Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Semaj ML Crosby was reported missing from the area of Luana Road and Richards Street in Joliet Township, the Will County sheriff's office said on Facebook. She was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt with a cat face and blue jeans, the sheriff's office said.

