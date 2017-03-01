Vehrs looks to help out seniors
On Feb. 14, Jim Vehrs told members of the Braidwood Police Department that he and Police Chief Nick Ficarello were knocking around some ideas to create a local senior assistance program, sponsored by the city. "I'd like to start a senior citizen program here," Vehrs said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daddy baseball season
|30 min
|Brad Pitt
|16
|Where oh where should we pee
|35 min
|Baldy
|50
|Joey for Mayor
|1 hr
|Frank Mitchell
|16
|Massive Highpoint Expansion
|1 hr
|Robert Thomas
|2
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|4 hr
|Reppat
|6
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC