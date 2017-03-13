Traxxas Ultimate RC Stunt Paradise [VIDEO]

From Tamiya: The Konghead 6 6 is Tamiya's first ever six-wheeled R/C vehicle ready to pound dirt, asphalt lots and neighborhood streets across the country! This model utilizes a new gear-driven 6WD chassis which is partially derived from the capable Tamiya GF-01 machine. The excellent drive it provides will make for extreme fun while off-road driving.

