Transfer of Drew Peterson to Terre Haute federal prison explained
In this May 8, 2009, file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet, Ill. Peterson has been transferred out of the Illinois prison system and is now listed in a federal Bureau of Prisons database.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pro-life vs Pro-choice
|34 min
|Neighbor
|7
|Bears repeating.....
|1 hr
|Yikes
|9
|Lockport political scene
|1 hr
|Say what
|41
|2017 Village election (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|No way
|38
|What's the hub-bub about obamacare?
|2 hr
|You go first
|38
|Has right-wing hate radio damaged Trump's brain?
|2 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|3
|We Need to Keep Beating the Drum
|2 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|8
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC