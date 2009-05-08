Transfer of Drew Peterson to federal ...

Transfer of Drew Peterson to federal prison explained

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police sergeant Drew Peterson arrives at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., for his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013, Will County Judge Edward Burmila sentenced Peterson to 38 years in prison for Savio's murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Closure 4 min True 39
News Vito and Nick's II: Now In a Supermarket Near You (Nov '11) 1 hr Pizza 30
Times are a changin! 2 hr Lago Vista 6
Manhattan Park District - same stuff, different... 2 hr Bongo Billy 6
210 Candidates 3 hr What 37
Message to Berkots; Why I shop at Jewel! (Aug '09) 4 hr Dolphin Spank 79
Streit for Mayor 5 hr Troll Killer PhD 41
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC