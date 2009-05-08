Transfer of Drew Peterson to federal prison explained
In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police sergeant Drew Peterson arrives at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., for his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013, Will County Judge Edward Burmila sentenced Peterson to 38 years in prison for Savio's murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Closure
|4 min
|True
|39
|Vito and Nick's II: Now In a Supermarket Near You (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Pizza
|30
|Times are a changin!
|2 hr
|Lago Vista
|6
|Manhattan Park District - same stuff, different...
|2 hr
|Bongo Billy
|6
|210 Candidates
|3 hr
|What
|37
|Message to Berkots; Why I shop at Jewel! (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Dolphin Spank
|79
|Streit for Mayor
|5 hr
|Troll Killer PhD
|41
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC