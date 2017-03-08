Think green: 5 Northern Illinois Cons...

Think green: 5 Northern Illinois Conservatories and Greenhouses you must visit

Need a reminder that spring is coming? Check out these five greenhouses and conservatories in Chicago, Des Plaines, Elmhurst, Joliet, Oak Park, and Palos Heights. Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory is an Italian Renaissance-style facility, designed by the Lord and Burnham Company, and constructed in the early 1900s and restored to its original beauty in 2004.

