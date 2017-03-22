Ruby Street Bridge in Joliet to undergo months of repairs
The bad news is the bridge will undergo repairs starting Monday and may cause traffic tie-ups until the project's completion this summer because of lane closings. So keep that in mind if you want to go Route 66 cruising during rush-hour times.
