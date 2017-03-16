Police: Skimming device found on ATM ...

Police: Skimming device found on ATM in Joliet

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who installed a skimmer on an ATM last month in southwest suburban Joliet. The skimming device was in place on an ATM at a gas station between the middle of February and the beginning of March, according to Joliet police.

