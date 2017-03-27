Police: Man attacked woman, set Joliet house on fire
A man attacked a 36-year-old woman and set a house on fire Sunday afternoon in southwest suburban Joliet, according to police. Someone called 911 just after 2 p.m. to report a woman was outside a home in the 1000 block of Infantry Lane covered in blood and claiming that someone had tried to kill her outside a house that was on fire, according to Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are all the Pro-Trump imbeciles?
|19 min
|Common Sense
|23
|Do Republicans Want Big Corporate Tyranny?
|31 min
|Common Sense
|4
|How to Fix Health-care
|56 min
|Actually
|11
|Olive Garden to come to Crest Hill (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|write to write in...
|5
|Our Dishonest President
|1 hr
|Actually
|12
|Great News
|1 hr
|Actually
|5
|Why Trumpcare is sickening
|1 hr
|Actually
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC