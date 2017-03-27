Police: Man attacked woman, set Joliet house on fire

A man attacked a 36-year-old woman and set a house on fire Sunday afternoon in southwest suburban Joliet, according to police. Someone called 911 just after 2 p.m. to report a woman was outside a home in the 1000 block of Infantry Lane covered in blood and claiming that someone had tried to kill her outside a house that was on fire, according to Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton.

