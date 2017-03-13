Lewis University to partner on regional incubator project
Lewis University is partnering with the Des Plaines River Valley Enterprise Zone to study the creation of a new business incubator for the Will County area. The Regional Alliance Business Incubator project will focus on local entrepreneurs and innovators by assisting them in becoming stronger and healthier businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey signs multiplying! Time for change!
|2 min
|Teddy
|2
|West Closure
|22 min
|Truth
|45
|Daddy baseball season
|31 min
|FF Mom
|41
|Thank you to Crest Hill Clerk Vicki Hackney
|56 min
|Concern resident
|5
|Your Guy Chaz Bono
|1 hr
|Thatsmyboy
|3
|Streit for Mayor
|8 hr
|Doh
|43
|Trustee asking for money
|10 hr
|Retarded Hillbill...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC