Joliet area middle school tests students on their Trump attitudes

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Illinoisreview

Language artsat Timber Ridge Middle School in Plainfield, Illinois not only assesses students'vocabularies, but now the class questions their attitudes toward President Trump. A mom of one the Illinois school's 8th graders posted on Facebook a photo of the questions she found offensive: Some of the test questions are poorly written, and some of thecorrect test answers don't make sense.

