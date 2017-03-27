In the hands of voters

For the past few weeks, fliers have been appearing in the mailbox and advertisements for and against the proposal have been printed in this newspaper, and the village of Coal City has even dedicated space on its website to provide home rule information to its residents. The village reports it has placed the proposition on the ballot in an effort to not only keep local authority, but as a tool to increase revenues in a way that avoids property taxes and reduce its overall cost of borrowing.

