Hickory Farms moving headquarters from Ohio to Chicago

Hickory Farms says the move from Toledo will bring it closer to its parent company in Chicago and its distribution center in Joliet, Illinois. The company's chief executive tells The Blade newspaper in Toledo that the move will also help it attract employees who can help grow the business.

