Good Samaritans help save Illinois wo...

Good Samaritans help save Illinois woman who'd been beaten and doused in gasoline

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Boston Herald

"I was on my way back from getting gas when I saw her," Flannery, 30, tells PEOPLE. "I stopped and asked a teenage boy who was standing there if everything was okay and he yelled, 'No!' " When he asked her what had happened, he recalls that she "started screaming, 'He tried to kill me! He hit me with a hammer! He tried to light me on fire!' " The woman claimed her fiancA©'s brother, 36-year-old Timothy Gregory, had hit her several times with a hammer, poured gasoline on her and almost set her on fire, according to a Joliet Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13) 1 hr Skayzie 24
Yes you were boring 1 hr ABC 9
210 Election 2 hr Unicorn 21
Clean up the campaign signs ! 2 hr Robert Thomas 5
Unincorperated Lockport and ordinances. 2 hr Zeke Inbred 3
Anson Babb 10 hr Concerned resident 1
2017 Triple Play 14 hr Loserandson 19
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,039 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC