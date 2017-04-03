Good Samaritans help save Illinois woman who'd been beaten and doused in gasoline

"I was on my way back from getting gas when I saw her," Flannery, 30, tells PEOPLE. "I stopped and asked a teenage boy who was standing there if everything was okay and he yelled, 'No!' " When he asked her what had happened, he recalls that she "started screaming, 'He tried to kill me! He hit me with a hammer! He tried to light me on fire!' " The woman claimed her fiancA©'s brother, 36-year-old Timothy Gregory, had hit her several times with a hammer, poured gasoline on her and almost set her on fire, according to a Joliet Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE.

