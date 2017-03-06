Fire district referendum? No comments
Fire Chief Tim Zlomie was ready for it. He expected he'd hear all kinds of comments about the fire district's proposal to increase property taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When will someone shut up that POS Paul Ryan??
|7 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|2
|WhatÂ’s 2017Â’s biggest banking fraud?
|10 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|3
|Searching for integrity in Trumplandia..........
|21 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|3
|We Need to Keep Beating the Drum
|29 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|2
|Trump Wins Again
|35 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|3
|What's the hub-bub about obamacare?
|41 min
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|28
|Streit for Mayor
|50 min
|Me again
|9
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC