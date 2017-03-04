Erroneously released murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Garrett Glover, who is awaiting trial on murder charges and was erroneously released from state custody, was arrested outside Atlanta late Friday, March 3, 2017. Garrett Glover, who is awaiting trial on murder charges and was erroneously released from state custody, was arrested outside Atlanta late Friday, March 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proud of Steve Ballich
|38 min
|You fool
|58
|More fake news from trump
|5 hr
|Crushin
|9
|Van Jones faces reality
|5 hr
|MyPantiesMatchMyBra
|14
|Gazal removes truth from thread
|8 hr
|Nasty Gazal
|4
|Daddy baseball season
|11 hr
|Coach T is a clown
|22
|Will there be a restaurant or not?
|12 hr
|HarryQCumber
|2
|Our attorney general has memory problems
|12 hr
|HarryQCumber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC