Eastbound I-80 reopens after jack-kni...

Eastbound I-80 reopens after jack-knifed semis close lanes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Two jack-knifed semi trucks temporarily closed all eastbound lanes of I-80 early Tuesday in southwest suburban Joliet. The semis jack-knifed about 3:25 a.m. on eastbound I-80 just east of the Des Plaines River bridge, according to Illinois State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
210 Candidates 1 hr Hitler 60
Trump Was Right 1 hr Appalled 5
Joey for Mayor 3 hr Renegade 20
Illegal Aliens Rape 14 Year Old 8 hr taco 18
Double Dipper Joey 11 hr A Dope Named Joey 5
Pagoda house closing 11 hr clpc 25
Lockport IS a Complete disaster with Streit 13 hr Troll Killer PhD 13
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,755,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC