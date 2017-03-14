Eastbound I-80 reopens after jack-knifed semis close lanes
Two jack-knifed semi trucks temporarily closed all eastbound lanes of I-80 early Tuesday in southwest suburban Joliet. The semis jack-knifed about 3:25 a.m. on eastbound I-80 just east of the Des Plaines River bridge, according to Illinois State Police.
