It appears the Trump administration has caused a significant delay in the release of a plan by the US Army Corps of Engineers that was to list ways to stop the invasive Asian carp from moving north and into the Great Lakes. The plan was to focus on the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, located near Joliet, Illinois on the Des Plaines River, an article from the Detroit Free Press reports.

