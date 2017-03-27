City pursuing sales tax revenue

City pursuing sales tax revenue

The city isn't sure it's receiving an accurate report of sales from a business at the RidgePort Logistics Center and is trying to work with the business to iron things out. City administrator Frank Koehler told the council last week that he is trying to resolve issues with Ozinga Concrete and its sales tax reporting.

