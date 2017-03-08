Charges dropped against mother after ...

Charges dropped against mother after baby left out in cold

Tuesday

JOLIET – The Will County State's Attorney's Office has dismissed charges against a Joliet woman whose baby was left outside in a parking lot Saturday. Melissa Vance, 41, was released about 6 p.m. Monday from Will County Jail.

