Aurora police: Pedestrian hit by truck fell onto the road

18 hrs ago

The 36-year-old Aurora man who was struck and killed by a semitrailer truck Monday night apparently fell on the road moments before the crash, authorities said Tuesday. Aurora police said Ralph E. Clark died about 7:40 p.m. when he stumbled onto the roadway on the 800 block of North Lake Street.

