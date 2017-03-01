A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

Government often moves at a glacial pace, but a recent freeze in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' efforts to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes threatens to reverse important, albeit long overdue, progress. The Corps, this week, was scheduled to release draft results of a study two years in the making that many hoped would provide a workable plan to combat the invasive species' advance through Illinois rivers toward Lake Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.