WGNa s Mike Toomey shares his favorite spots in the West Suburbs
J Town Eatery is located right on the New Lenox - Joliet border. J Town features Chicago style hot dogs and other favorites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Council disregards popular opinion
|35 min
|Need fresh faces
|32
|Support Mayor Steve!
|54 min
|Be real
|21
|Pro-life vs Pro-choice
|1 hr
|Pro-Life
|4
|Where are the Marches
|1 hr
|astronaut yellowh...
|32
|Trump-another stupid lie:this one about sweden
|2 hr
|astronaut yellowh...
|3
|Margaret Thatcher, An Incredible Leader and Woman
|2 hr
|astronaut yellowh...
|4
|What's the hub-bub about obamacare?
|2 hr
|astronaut yellowh...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC