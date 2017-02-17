Trucker gets 10 years in crash that killed 3 from Urbana

This July 21, 2014, photo shows vehicles involved in a crash that killed five people on Interstate 55 near Channahon. Truck driver Francisco Espinal-Quiroz, of Leesburg, Ind., was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in November to five counts of reckless homicide and one of falsifying entries in his log book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.