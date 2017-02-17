Trucker gets 10 years in crash that k...

Trucker gets 10 years in crash that killed 3 from Urbana

Friday Feb 17 Read more: The News-Gazette

This July 21, 2014, photo shows vehicles involved in a crash that killed five people on Interstate 55 near Channahon. Truck driver Francisco Espinal-Quiroz, of Leesburg, Ind., was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in November to five counts of reckless homicide and one of falsifying entries in his log book.

