Trucker gets 10 years in crash that killed 3 from Urbana
This July 21, 2014, photo shows vehicles involved in a crash that killed five people on Interstate 55 near Channahon. Truck driver Francisco Espinal-Quiroz, of Leesburg, Ind., was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in November to five counts of reckless homicide and one of falsifying entries in his log book.
