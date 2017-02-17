The Space Between Us: At last, Joliet may be ready to shake off rust from recession
"Full steam ahead" shouted the headline on page 3 of Tuesday's Herald-News , the daily newspaper in Joliet, Ill., where I once was publisher. The headline was as if Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk hollered as he delivered the State of the City address at the annual luncheon event hosted by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the Marches
|17 min
|Trump U
|27
|Vito and Nick's II: Now In a Supermarket Near You (Nov '11)
|48 min
|pizza pete
|28
|fairmont school board's failing leadership (May '16)
|1 hr
|Fork over the moolah
|88
|Last Post Wins (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Izzy-_-
|813
|Ed Stapinski was a good cop! (Dec '09)
|10 hr
|Kelly
|289
|Romeoville baseballs matt bottcher commits D1 (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|Following
|9
|Just Curious....Does anyone else here pay their...
|17 hr
|Don Cornelius
|9
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC