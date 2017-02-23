State police, FBI digging at Joliet h...

State police, FBI digging at Joliet home in connection with 1990 sheriff's deputy disappearance

There are 1 comment on the Northwest Herald story from Thursday Feb 23, titled State police, FBI digging at Joliet home in connection with 1990 sheriff's deputy disappearance.

Investigators remove pieces of concrete from the basement of a home along Margaret Street on Thursday in Joliet while investigating the disappearance of Robin Abrams, who disappeared in 1990. Investigators remove pieces of concrete from the basement of a home along Margaret Street on Thursday in Joliet while investigating the disappearance of Robin Abrams, who disappeared in 1990.

rick johnson

Lockport, IL

#1 Friday Feb 24
Drew is in Federal house in Terre Haute IN....did he get moved for safety out of state after telling on some local law enforcement? Hope he didn't con them with bad info.
