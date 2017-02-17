Semi driver gets 10-year sentence for crash that killed 5
A 10-year prison sentence has been given to an Indiana semi-truck driver involved in a crash that killed five people in northern Illinois two years ago. Francisco Espinal-Quiroz pleaded guilty in November to five counts of reckless homicide and falsifying entries in his logbook that tracks how many hours he was behind the wheel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|32 min
|Appalled
|65
|Where are the Marches
|3 hr
|We all know
|30
|Sanc Cities Fall In
|4 hr
|Go Back to Mexico
|6
|I-355: Homer Glen cautions Lockport (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|KTURNER
|8
|Norma McCorvey Aborted Finally
|16 hr
|St Valentine
|24
|Appointed Salaries
|16 hr
|KTURNER
|1
|fairmont school board's failing leadership (May '16)
|17 hr
|Fairmont Questioner
|89
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC