Semi driver gets 10-year sentence for...

Semi driver gets 10-year sentence for crash that killed 5

Friday Feb 17

A 10-year prison sentence has been given to an Indiana semi-truck driver involved in a crash that killed five people in northern Illinois two years ago. Francisco Espinal-Quiroz pleaded guilty in November to five counts of reckless homicide and falsifying entries in his logbook that tracks how many hours he was behind the wheel.

