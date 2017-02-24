Protecting Lake Michigan while protecting Illinois taxpayers

Contract fisherman Jim Dickau, 49, right, and Damian Seidemann, 18, throw back a common carp as they catch Asian carp for the Illinois DNR at Hanson Material Service quarry on the Illinois River near Morris on Monday, August 23, 2016. Justin Widloe, 34, left, natural resources coordinator with the Illinois DNR counts the fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.