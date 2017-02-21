Peterson Moved Form Downstate Prison ...

Peterson Moved Form Downstate Prison to Joliet

Tuesday Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Four years after he was convicted for the murder of his third wife, ex-Bolingbrook cop Drew Peterson is changing venues. Peterson had been serving out his time at Menard Correctinal Center in downstate Randolph County.

Joliet, IL

