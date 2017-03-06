NuMark Credit Union earns 5-Star rating

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Daily Herald

NuMark Credit Union recently received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, the nation's premier Bank and credit union rating firm. BauerFinancial President Karen L. Dorway, said NuMark maintains a strong capital position while fulfilling its commitment to solving the financial needs of its members.

