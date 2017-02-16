NIU football: Knowles named linebacker coach
Illinois native Jeff Knowles, who spent the last three years on the football staff at North Carolina State, has joined the Northern Illinois University football staff as linebackers coach. “I'm excited about the opportunity to come and work with Carey and the culture that's been built at NIU over the years,” said Knowles, a Manhattan native and St. Francis of Joliet graduate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|5 min
|Trump U
|53
|I-355: Homer Glen cautions Lockport (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Fork over the moolah
|7
|Ed Stapinski was a good cop! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Fork over the moolah
|292
|Sanc Cities Fall In
|3 hr
|Border Patrol
|1
|Where are the Marches
|4 hr
|Trump U
|27
|Vito and Nick's II: Now In a Supermarket Near You (Nov '11)
|5 hr
|pizza pete
|28
|fairmont school board's failing leadership (May '16)
|5 hr
|Fork over the moolah
|88
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC