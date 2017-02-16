NIU football: Knowles named linebacke...

NIU football: Knowles named linebacker coach

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Daily Chronicle

Illinois native Jeff Knowles, who spent the last three years on the football staff at North Carolina State, has joined the Northern Illinois University football staff as linebackers coach. “I'm excited about the opportunity to come and work with Carey and the culture that's been built at NIU over the years,” said Knowles, a Manhattan native and St. Francis of Joliet graduate.

