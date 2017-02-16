Nebraska Supreme Court: Man's 2011 murder conviction stands
The Nebraska Supreme Court has found that a man convicted for a 1978 stabbing death was not entitled to an evidentiary hearing on his post-conviction appeal. Jerry Watson was convicted in 2011 of first-degree murder and a weapons count in the death of 61-year-old Carroll Bonnet and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHGI.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump new conference today-wow!!
|53 min
|Extra Extra
|5
|Kelly Ann Conway bids adieu in 3-4 months
|1 hr
|Velvet Painting
|2
|No Mexican Day
|1 hr
|Strikebreaker
|1
|Oh My Donald!
|1 hr
|Salt n Peppa
|5
|Flynn talked sanctions with russia
|1 hr
|Astronaut Yellowh...
|13
|Trumps clock is ticking-he will be gone by 01/2019
|1 hr
|Astronaut Yellowh...
|2
|AT&T Fiber Internet in Manhattan
|1 hr
|Again anything Doyle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC