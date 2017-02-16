Nebraska Supreme Court: Man's 2011 mu...

Nebraska Supreme Court: Man's 2011 murder conviction stands

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: KHGI

The Nebraska Supreme Court has found that a man convicted for a 1978 stabbing death was not entitled to an evidentiary hearing on his post-conviction appeal. Jerry Watson was convicted in 2011 of first-degree murder and a weapons count in the death of 61-year-old Carroll Bonnet and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHGI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump new conference today-wow!! 53 min Extra Extra 5
Kelly Ann Conway bids adieu in 3-4 months 1 hr Velvet Painting 2
No Mexican Day 1 hr Strikebreaker 1
Oh My Donald! 1 hr Salt n Peppa 5
Flynn talked sanctions with russia 1 hr Astronaut Yellowh... 13
Trumps clock is ticking-he will be gone by 01/2019 1 hr Astronaut Yellowh... 2
AT&T Fiber Internet in Manhattan 1 hr Again anything Doyle 3
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC