Joliet West High School Performing "Cinderella" on March 17, 18 & 19
Joliet West High School will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein's 2013 Broadway musical "Cinderella" on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at 7 pm and March 19 at 3 pm in the Joliet West High School Auditorium located at 401 N. Larkin Avenue in Joliet. "We would like to warmly invite you, and especially any princesses in your life, to the auditorium for this classic show," says Tim DeBoer, Director of Choral Activities at Joliet West High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Joliet Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps clock is ticking-he will be gone by 01/2019
|2 min
|Keep Trying
|4
|fairmont school board's failing leadership (May '16)
|38 min
|Fairmont Questioner
|79
|Trump new conference today-wow!!
|5 hr
|Actually
|10
|Oh My Donald!
|5 hr
|Actually
|7
|Flynn talked sanctions with russia
|9 hr
|Mexican For Trump
|14
|Kelly Ann Conway bids adieu in 3-4 months
|9 hr
|HarryQCumber
|3
|No Mexican Day
|11 hr
|Strikebreaker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Joliet Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC