Joliet man dies at work, trapped between machinery
Robert L. Dykes, 55, was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m. at his job in the 100 block of Connell Avenue in Rockdale, according to the Will County coroner's office. Dykes, who lived in Joliet, was trapped between heavy machinery, the coroner's office said.
