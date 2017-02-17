Joliet considers tapping into Kankake...

Joliet considers tapping into Kankakee River

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

There's more to the Kankakee River than its scenic beauty. The river is also the major source of our drinking water throughout the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham 3 min Lisa in TN 5
crest hill has a crooked police department (Jun '11) 6 min Crest hill police... 28
Where are the Marches 42 min CC Ryder 5
Agave sucks 2 hr Whynow 1
Who is running for Mayor? 2 hr ABC 14
Oh My Donald! 3 hr Appalled 11
Trumps clock is ticking-he will be gone by 01/2019 3 hr Appalled 8
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC