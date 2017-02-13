Jim McClean

Jim McClean

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Free Press

Born Feb. 26, 1945 in Chicago, James Elliott was a son of George and Edna McClean. Jim grew up in Summit and Charleston before moving with his family to Joliet at the age of eight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Joliet Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Winning 2 hr Just a thought 31
Flynn talked sanctions with russia 3 hr Mexican For Trump 5
Local Politics Do you approve of Ray Soliman as Mayor? (Jan '15) 5 hr Sad Charlie 91
township government 5 hr The Walrus 4
Petition for White House to address trump tax r... 5 hr UrethaFranklin 33
How trumps cabinet would look if it was my cabinet 6 hr HarryQCumber 6
Chelsea manning family starts go fund for him o... 6 hr PizzaKing 7
See all Joliet Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Joliet Forum Now

Joliet Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Joliet Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Joliet, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC