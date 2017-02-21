Investigation of missing deputy leads to Joliet basement
There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 10 hrs ago, titled Investigation of missing deputy leads to Joliet basement. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Authorities are digging up a Joliet basement as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a former Will County sheriff's deputy who went missing more than a quarter century ago. The Illinois State Police on Thursday said investigators from the agency and the FBI were unearthing part of a concrete basement slab of a residence.
#1 8 hrs ago
Now you might have your answer why they put Drew in Federal custody.
