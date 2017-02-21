Illinois DOT Funds Freight Study for Will County Intermodal Transportation

Will County will receive a $750,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation to create a comprehensive freight mobility study with a goal of making intermodal transportation safer and more efficient, officials said. The Will County Community Friendly Freight Mobility Study will identify what infrastructure is needed to improve the flow of freight traffic, support a growing freight economy, keep trucks off residential streets, and allow commuters to get to and from jobs, while having minimal impact on the communities.

